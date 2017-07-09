Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 10 56 AM IST

Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir Valley

Internet services were suspended in Kashmir on 6 June in view of apprehensions of law and order problems on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani

PTI
Mobile Internet services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday restored mobile Internet services in Kashmir, two days after the facility was snapped in view of apprehensions of law and order problems on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. However, only 2G services were working, an official said.

“Mobile Internet services have been restored in Kashmir,” the official said, adding the facility was restored during the night.

    “The high speed network is still suspended, while BSNL’s broadband service also remains suspended” the official said. He said the decision to restore the broadband and other high speed Internet services would be taken after assessing the situation.

    Internet services across the Valley were snapped on the night of 6 June as precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of Wani’s anniversary. Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on 8 July 2016.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 10 48 AM IST
    Topics: Kashmir internet ban Burhan Wani death anniversary Hizbul Mujahideen

