Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday restored mobile Internet services in Kashmir, two days after the facility was snapped in view of apprehensions of law and order problems on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. However, only 2G services were working, an official said.

“Mobile Internet services have been restored in Kashmir,” the official said, adding the facility was restored during the night.

“The high speed network is still suspended, while BSNL’s broadband service also remains suspended” the official said. He said the decision to restore the broadband and other high speed Internet services would be taken after assessing the situation.

Internet services across the Valley were snapped on the night of 6 June as precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of Wani’s anniversary. Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on 8 July 2016.