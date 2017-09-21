J&K: Militant attack on PWD minister’s convoy kills 2 bystanders in Tral

A file photo of security forces in Tral. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: Senior Jammu and Kashmir minister Naeem Akhtar escaped unhurt as militants hurled a grenade at a busy bus stand in Tral in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing two civilians and injuring six others, police said.

“The grenade was reportedly hurled at 11.45 am,” a police official said. Two people were killed and six others injured in the attack.

Akhtar, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Public Works, was on his way to inaugurate a project in the town of Tral in south Kashmir, told Reuters he was safe.

The incident occurred despite tightened security in the town, which was home to former militant leader Burhan Wani whose death last year at the hands of security forces sparked massive protests that led to dozens more deaths.

India has been fighting a long-running counter-insurgency campaign in Kashmir and New Delhi accuses Pakistan of pushing in militants from PoK to carry out attacks, a charge denied by Islamabad. PTI

(Reuters also contributed to this story)