Last Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 11 07 AM IST

Israel limits Muslim access to Jerusalem site amid tensions

Israeli police ban Muslim men under the age of 50 from a contested Jerusalem shrine ahead of feared mass protests over the installation of metal detectors there

AP
A Palestinian man walks towards a metal detector at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and Muslims over the contested Jerusalem shrine. Photo: AP
A Palestinian man walks towards a metal detector at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and Muslims over the contested Jerusalem shrine. Photo: AP

Jerusalem: An Israeli police spokesman says police are banning Muslim men under the age of 50 from a contested Jerusalem shrine ahead of feared mass protests over the installation of metal detectors there.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Friday that reinforcements are being deployed in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, where the walled shrine is located.

    He says: “Police and border police units mobilized in all areas and neighbourhoods.”

    Muslim leaders have called for mass protests at Friday noon prayers. They urged worshippers to pray outside the shrine rather than submit to security procedures.

    The shrine is revered by Muslims and Jews. Muslim leaders allege Israel is trying to expand its control there by installing the security devices. Police took the action after Palestinians launched a deadly attack from there.

    First Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 11 07 AM IST
    Topics: Israel Jerusalem shrine Muslims Al Aqsa Mosque Metal Detectors

