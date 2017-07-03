Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 09 12 PM IST

GST: 22 states abolish border check posts after 1 July rollout

22 states, including Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra, have abolished the border check post after GST implementation

PTI
State border check posts scrutinise tax documents, resulting in delays in delivery of goods as trucks queue up for clearance. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) removes any such compliance requirements. Photo: HT
New Delhi: As many as 22 states, including Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra, have abolished check posts within three days of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Eight states, including Assam, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and some northeastern states, are also in the process of abolishing check posts, a finance ministry statement said.

State border check posts scrutinise material and location-based tax compliance, resulting in delays in delivery of goods and cause environment pollution as trucks queue up for clearance.

One of the key objectives of the GST, which came into effect from 1 July, was to make India a single market where goods and services can flow seamlessly. The other important states which have abolished the check post include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. With the abolition of check posts, the long queues often witnessed at state borders will not be seen.

First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 09 06 PM IST
