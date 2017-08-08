Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 07 12 PM IST

Justice Dipak Misra to be next Chief Justice of India

Justice Dipak Misra is set to take over as the next Chief Justice of India as the Centre clears his appointment
Priyanka Mittal
A file photo of Justice Dipak Misra. Photo: Hindustan Times
New Delhi: Justice Dipak Misra is set to take over as the next Chief Justice of India as the Centre clears his appointment. He would be the 45th chief justice of India, replacing the incumbent CJI, J.S. Khehar.

Justice Misra would take oath and assume charge from 28 August. His term is likely to last 14 months and would retire in October 2018.

First Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 07 12 PM IST
Topics: Dipak Misra Dipak Misra new CJI Supreme Court Law Ministry Justice JS Khehar

