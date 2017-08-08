Justice Dipak Misra to be next Chief Justice of India

A file photo of Justice Dipak Misra. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Justice Dipak Misra is set to take over as the next Chief Justice of India as the Centre clears his appointment. He would be the 45th chief justice of India, replacing the incumbent CJI, J.S. Khehar.

Justice Misra would take oath and assume charge from 28 August. His term is likely to last 14 months and would retire in October 2018.