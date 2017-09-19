Violence during bandh brings Arunachal Pradesh to a standstill

All government offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments remained closed in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: Reuters

Itanagar: Violence marred proceedings as normal life came to a halt in Arunachal Pradesh following a dawn-to-dusk statewide bandh called by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

In the state capital, protesters damaged several vehicles including torching a state transport bus and a private vehicle during morning hours, SP Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Reports of violence were also pouring in from Namsai, Changlang and several other districts.

All government offices, educational institutions, markets and commercial establishments remained closed while public and private transport remained off roads. Though a few state transport buses were seen plying during the morning hours, the services were suspended later, police said.

The AAPSU has called the bandh in protest against the union home ministry’s recent decision to grant citizenship to the Chakma and the Hajong refugees in the state.