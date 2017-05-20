Tejas Express’s fare to be 20% higher than Shatabdi trains

Tejas Express will have comfortable seating arrangements and each seat will have LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Fares of Tejas Express train will be 20% more than that of the Shatabdi Express. Equipped with modern facilities such as CCTV cameras and smoke-and-fire detection system, Tejas Express will be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on 22 May by railway minister Suresh Prabhu.

Unlike the Shatabdi Express, passengers will have the option to opt for onboard food. If a passenger opts for food while buying ticket, the catering charge will be included in the fare. There is an increase of more than 20% in the base fare for Tejas as against the Shatabdi, said a railway ministry official. The superfast surcharge, reservation fee and catering charges will be levied separately.

The Executive Class fare in Tejas has been fixed at Rs2,540 without food and Rs2,940 with food. The Chair Car fare at Rs1,850 with food and Rs1,220 without food. The Shatabdi fares are Rs2,390 and Rs1,185 in EC and CC respectively which include food also.

Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare will also be slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service, Prabhu had said while inspecting the new Tejas coaches on Friday in New Delhi. Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train will have bio-vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system. There will be comfortable seating arrangements and each seat will have LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.

Manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, the coaches will have automatic entrance door, a first in non- suburban train in the Indian Railways. Promised in the budget, Tejas Express will also be pressed into service in Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow sectors soon.