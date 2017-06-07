| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 07 2017. 05 51 PM IST

Donald Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as new FBI director

President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate a former justice department official Christopher Wray as FBI director

AP
Christopher Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Donald Trump since the president fired FBI director James Comey last month. Photo: AP
Christopher Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Donald Trump since the president fired FBI director James Comey last month. Photo: AP

Washington: President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate a former justice department official as FBI director.

Trump’s tweets that his choice—lawyer Christopher Wray—is “a man of impeccable credentials.”

There’s no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, “Details to follow.”

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the justice department under President George W. Bush.

AP

Topics: Donald Trump new FBI director Christopher Wray James Comey Russia probe

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Wed, Jun 07 2017. 05 50 PM IST