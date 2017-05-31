Kerala high court: Centre’s notification doesn’t ban cattle slaughter

The Kerala HC also observed that the rules only banned sale of cattle at animal markets and it didn’t mean an absolute ban on slaughtering of cattle. Photo: AP

New Delhi: A day after the Madras high court stayed the Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across the country under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, the Kerala high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the same, The Hindu reports.

The Kerala HC also observed that the rules only banned sale of cattle at animal markets and it didn’t mean an absolute ban on slaughtering of cattle.

The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday directed the state government to coordinate with the centre and take necessary steps to declare cow as a national animal.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma said the chief secretary and advocate general of the state will be the legal custodians of the cow.

“Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared cow as national animal. India is a predominant agriculture country based in animal rearing. As per Article 48 and 51A (g) it is expected from the state government that they should take action to get a legal entity for cow in this country,” he said in his order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai bench of the Madras high court granted a four-week stay on the central government’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, while hearing a public interest litigation.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would lead a demonstration in Chennai on Wednesday and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will hold protests across the state on Thursday.