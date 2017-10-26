Major fire outside Bandra station in Mumbai, all lines working, including Harbour, says railways

The fire broke out near Behrampada in the east side of Bandra station during a demolition drive carried out by the municipal corporation, the official said. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at Behrampada adjacent to suburban Bandra station in Mumbai this afternoon, forcing the railway authorities to halt train services on the harbour line, a senior railway official said.

“All lines at Bandra working including Harbour lines. No effect on Railway lines & trains,” ANI quoted the Western Railway PRO as saying.

No casualties have been reported so far, a fire brigade official said.

The fire broke out near the east side of Bandra local station during a demolition drive carried out by the municipal corporation, the official said.

“Our control room got a call at 4.24pm and fire brigade personnel along with 16 fire engines and 10 water tankers have been pressed into service,” the official said.

The chief PRO of the Central Railway had earlier said, “We have stopped Harbour line up and down services from 4.25pm as a precautionary measure owing to fire near the Bandra station on the east side.”