Banks shouldn’t take action against Tamil Nadu farmers defaulting on small loans: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme court on Friday observed that no coercive action should be taken by banks against drought-hit farmers of Tamil Nadu who may have defaulted on small loans.

“No coercive action should be taken by any authority by abandoning the procedure under law,” a bench headed by justice Dipak Misra noted.

It was further observed that the approach to deal with farmer suicides should be preventive and not just compensatory in nature.

The court was hearing a plea by NGO Tamil Nadu Centre for Public Interest Litigation, regarding growing rate of farmer suicides in Tamil Nadu.

The counsel for the state pressed that it was coercive action of various authorities towards small defaulters that was in fact the reason for farmer suicides in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier told the court that drought was not the main reason for farmer suicide in the state and those who had committed suicide had done so due to personal reasons.

The matter will be heard next on 4 August.