Cyclonic storm Mora to intensify, heavy rains likely in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal

Conditions are still favourable for Mora to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm Mora in the Bay of Bengal brought heavy rainfall to the eastern parts of the country on Sunday and Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the cyclone has intensified conditions for the further advancement of southwest monsoon to some parts of southeast Arabian sea, Maldives and northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

As per the IMD forecast, a deep depression for a very short duration was formed over the east central Bay of Bengal which intensified into cyclonic storm Mora. Conditions are still favourable for Mora to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

Mora will also help the monsoon progress further into some parts of southeast Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and subsequently in Kerala in another 24 hours.

IMD in mid-May said the monsoon will hit the coast of Kerala on 30 May, plus or minus four days. The normal date of onset is 1 June.

The monsoon hit the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea on 15 May, two days ahead of the normal date of 17 May.

Forecasts on the strength and onset of monsoon are keenly watched every year by Indian farmers, many of whom are facing drought-like conditions this year.

“Mora will continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between 91°E and 92°E near Chittagong by 30 May,” private weather forecaster Skymet said on its website.

It will result in heavy rainfall at most places of the northeast India on 30 May as well. A few parts of Assam and Meghalaya may see isolated extremely heavy rainfall. As per the IMD forecast, parts of West Bengal including Kolkata will also start recording light to moderate rain and thundershowers during the coming 24 hours.

According to IMD, squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph will sweep along and off the West Bengal coast for the next 48 hours. By Tuesday, these high-velocity winds will also prevail over South Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.

In the wake of this, sea conditions would be rough to very rough along and off Andaman Islands and West Bengal during next 48 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off the coast on 29-30 May, and those out on sea have been advised to return to the coast.