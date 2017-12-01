News in Numbers: Re1 notes in existence in India for a 100 years

The Re1 note has immense value among collectors. Photo: iStockphoto

6.3%

What is it? The economic growth rate of India in the July-September quarter of 2017-18.

Why is it important? This is an uptick from the 5.7% recorded in the previous quarter, which was the slowest in three years, and also ends a five-quarter slide. This could be a sign of businesses adjusting to the new normal after last year’s currency ban and the roll-out of GST (goods and services tax). It remains to be seen if economic growth gains momentum in the next few quarters; most multilateral organisations such as the International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development have lowered their growth forecasts for the Indian economy for 2017-18.

Tell me more: The government also released another set of data yesterday that showed that India’s fiscal deficit hit 96.1% of the full-year budget estimate in April-October.

974.9

What is it? The crime rate—crime per 100,000 population—under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Delhi in 2016, according to latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Why is it important? Delhi’s crime rate is the highest among all states and union territories. It has increased from 916.8 in 2015 and accounted for 7% of all IPC crimes in India in 2016, highlighting the need for stringent measures to maintain law and order in the capital. It led all states in theft cases and seizure of fake currency notes. Among 19 major cities, it accounted for the maximum number of rape cases, the highest crime rate against women, the highest number of cases of kidnapping and abduction and murder cases, the maximum number of cases of juveniles in conflict with the law, and the maximum economic offence cases.

Tell me more: Among states, Uttar Pradesh, which accounted for 9.5% of total IPC crimes in the country, reported the highest number of murder cases, crimes against women, kidnapping and abduction, highest number of cases of atrocities against scheduled castes, cyber crimes and the maximum number of seizures of arms.

8

What is it? The number of deaths in Kanyakumari and Kerala in rain-related incidents caused by a cyclonic storm called ‘Ockhi’ (named by Bangladesh after the Bengali word for ‘eye’).

Why is it important? Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected until Friday night in some southern districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There are chances that the storm could intensify into a severe cyclone by today before reaching Lakshadweep on Saturday. A search operation is on to find 13 missing fishermen from Kanyakumari who had gone out in the sea, while another 200 are reportedly missing off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram. Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu earlier this month had sparked fears of 2015-like floods that killed over 400 people.

Tell me more: Two teams consisting of 60 members from the National Disaster Response Force have been sent to Kanyakumari, while another team of 47 would be stationed in Kochi to provide help in Lakshadweep.

100 years

What is it? The number of years that the Re1 note in India has been in existence.

Why is it important? In November 1994, the central bank had stopped printing the Re 1 note mainly due to its high cost and to free up capacity to print currency notes of higher denominations. But in May 2017, it said it would resume their printing. The Re1 note has immense value among collectors.

Tell me more: A bundle of 100 Re1 notes reportedly sell for Rs600 in grey markets of Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

5

What is it? The number of birdies carded by Tiger Woods in the first round of the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas. Woods finished with a round of 69, 3 under par and 3 strokes behind the leader.

Why is it important? This was Woods’ first round of competitive golf in 301 days and follows a fourth surgery on his back. The former world number 1, who has won the second-most number of majors in the history of golf (14), is looking to resume his pursuit of the record of 18 majors held by Jack Nicklaus. In 2008, at the age of 32, Woods won title number 14 and was seen as the overwhelming favourite to overhaul Nicklaus.

Tell me more: Tommy Fleetwood led the field after the first round with a score of 66. He was followed by Robbie Fowler and Matt Kuchar, who both carded 67.

