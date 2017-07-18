Saudi woman in miniskirt video on Snapchat arrested after public outcry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested a young woman who wore a miniskirt in public and who had posted the video online, sparking an outcry from people who say she flagrantly violated the kingdom’s conservative Islamic dress code.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run TV reported Tuesday that police in the capital, Riyadh, arrested the woman for wearing “immodest clothes” and referred her case to the country’s public prosecutor.

The young Saudi woman drew attention over the weekend when she shared on Snapchat a video of herself walking in a historic village north of the capital wearing a miniskirt and crop top, and showing her hair.

Saudi Arabia has strict dress codes for men and women. Women must wear loose, long robes and most also cover their face.