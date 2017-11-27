Kutch has overwhelmed me with affection. It is indeed special to be here. pic.twitter.com/eeeC6CkQRI— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2017
Gujarat election 2017 LIVE: PM Modi begins BJP’s poll campaign, addresses rally in Bhuj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading BJP’s poll campaign in Gujarat assembly election 2017 with four public rallies today. Here are the latest updates and developments
- 12.22 pm ISTPM Modi is in Bhuj, Kutch today
- 12.16 pm ISTPM Modi in Bhuj: Congress insulted Sardar Patel
- 12.13 pm ISTJignesh Mevani to contest as Independent with Congress’ support
- 12.05 pm ISTPM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat
- New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll campaign in Gujarat assembly election 2017 with four public rallies on Monday. PM Modi will start with a public rally in Bhuj, Kutch and will later have three other rallies in Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej. Earlier, Modi first visited Mata no Madh in Kutch and sought the blessings of Ashapura Mata. The first phase of voting for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held on 9 December. The second phase of voting will be held on 14 December. Here are the latest updates and developments:
- 12.13 pm ISTJignesh Mevani to contest as Independent with Congress’ supportDalit leader Jignesh Mevani today announced his decision to contest the Gujarat polls from the Vadagam (SC) seat of Banaskantha district as an Independent candidate with outside support of the Congress. The moves comes after sitting MLA Manibhai Vaghela said the state Congress asked him not to contest the polls from the seat “as a part of an agreement” with Mevani. (PTI)
- 12.05 pm ISTPM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bhuj, GujaratPM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat. Here are the highlights of his address:■ PM Narendra Modi says Gujarat election is contest between trust on development and dynastic politics. (PTI) ■ It was the Congress which killed youngsters who were associated with the Maha Gujarat Movement.■ After the Kutch earthquake, Atalji asked me to go to Gujarat. I spent considerable time in Kutch and learnt what administration is about.■ They are coming to Gujarat and spreading lies about a son of Gujarat. Earlier they did that with Sardar Patel also. Gujarat will never accept this. No Gujarati will accept the lies that they are spreading.
First Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 12 08 PM IST
