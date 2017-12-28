Rahul Gandhi at Congress’s 133rd Foundation Day: Constitution under attack by BJP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Congress party meeting in Ahmedabad after the Gujarat election results. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday unfurled the party flag at 24, Akbar Road to mark the 133rd Foundation Day of the party. This was the first time the 47-year-old leader led the celebrations of Foundation Day, after becoming the party president.

In his address following the unfurling of party flag, Gandhi attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party was using lies to politically benefit itself and was attacking India’s Constitution.

“What is happening in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits... We might suffer or lose but we would not give up the truth,” he said in his brief address.

At a time when Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s controversial remarks on Indian Constitution has become a new political flashpoint between the government and opposition parties, Gandhi too spoke on the issue.

“The Constitution is under attack by the BJP. It is our duty to defend the Constitution, to defend every single person’s future,” Gandhi added.

After the function at the party’s headquarters ended, Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party including leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad went to Parliament and protested against Hegde’s comments near Gandhi statue.

Hegde eventually spoke on the floor of the House in Lok Sabha as soon as it convened on Thursday morning. He said that he respected the Indian Constitution and that it was supreme for him. After Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan intervened, Hegde said that he is apologizing to those who may have been hurt by his statements.

At a function in Karnataka on Sunday, Hegde had made controversial remarks on changing the Constitution. The issue gained steam on Wednesday when Parliament reconvened after Christmas break and opposition protested on his statements.

PTI contributed to the story