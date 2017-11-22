 Cabinet approves proposal to hike salaries of SC, HC judges - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Nov 22 2017. 03 43 PM IST

Cabinet approves proposal to hike salaries of SC, HC judges

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says the cabinet has approved a proposal to hike the salaries of the judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts
PTI
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike of the SC, HC judges. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike of the SC, HC judges. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal in this regard.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike.

The then Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances.

The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high courts get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service.

After the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the matter was already under the consideration of the government.

