GJM says will drive out Trinamool Congress from hills of West Bengal

Kolkata: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Wednesday said people who had started to support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Darjeeling district are returning to the GJM, strengthening the movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The GJM, he said, will drive out the Trinamool Congress from the hills of West Bengal. Over 120 families who had switched camps have returned to the GJM this week, Gurung said, while indicating his willingness to allow a broader leadership to helm the movement for Gorkhaland.

On Tuesday, the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and other smaller Gorkha outfits had pledged their support to the GJM in its movement for Gorkhaland.

GNLF, however, wants the GJM to pull out of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA)—the semi-autonomous administrative body for the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts—and ask its elected representatives to step down from the assembly and civic bodies.

Gurung said on Wednesday that he was willing to consider the GNLF’s proposals and create a broader leadership to take the movement for a separate state forward.

GJM on Wednesday said its youth wing will hold a rally on Thursday, and if the police used force to dispel it, the party may be forced to call an indefinite general strike.

The state’s tourism minister and the Trinamool Congress chief for Darjeeling district Goutam Deb said the state will not put up with disruptions, and that it will take appropriate measures to deal with forced shutdown.