1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: A timeline of incidents leading up to conviction of Abu Salem, others today

New Delhi: A special TADA court in Mumbai pronounced on Friday its judgment in the second leg of the trial in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case involving seven accused including extradited gangster Abu Salem.

The dastardly attacks had left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs27 crore. In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.

The trial of the seven accused—Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum—were separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

Yakub Memon, a prime accused was hanged in July 2015 in Mumbai after years of conviction, while other prime accused such as Dawood Ibrahim, Mohammad Dossa and Tiger Memon still remain at large.

Here’s a timeline of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case:

■16 June 2017: A TADA court finds Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa and Mohammed Dossa guilty of murder and conspiracy in connection with 1993 Mumbai blast case.

The court also convicted Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, and Karimullah Sheikh under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act.

The court convicted Tahir Merchant in the case.

■ 29 May 2017: The TADA court announces 16 June as the date for pronouncement of judgement on trial against Abu Salem and other six accused.

■ 25 February 2016: Actor Sanjay Dutt walks free from Pune’s Yerwada jail.

■ 30 July 2015: Yakub Memon hanged at Nagpur central jail. SC rejects a last-minute plea seeking a 14-day stay on his execution.

■ 29 July 2015: President Pranab Mukheree and Maharashtra governor rejects Yakub’s second mercy plea.

■ 21 July 2015: SC rejects Yakub Memon’s petition.

■ 21 March 2013: SC upholds death sentence of Yakub Memon, transfers death sentence of 10 convicts to life imprisonment and also uphelds life imprisonment of 16 out of 18 convicts. The court declares five year jail term to Dutt and asks him to surrender within four weeks.

■ 1 November 2011: Supreme Court begins hearing on appeals filed by Dutt and 100 other convicts as well as the state.

■ 20 August 2007: Sanjay Dutt appeals to the Supreme Court against the 31 July sentence of the TADA court.

■ 31 July 2007: Dutt gets six years rigorous imprisonment by the TADA court.

■ 12 September 2006: The court pronounced four members of the Memon family guilty and acquits three. It announced death penalty to 12 other convicts and 20 are given life imprisonment.

■ 13 June 13: Gangster Abu Salem’s trial separated.

■ March 2001-August 2002: Detailed hearing into the case.

■ 29 March 1996: PD Kode appointed as a special TADA judge for the case.

■ 20 November 1994: Dutt takes back his confession.

■ 14 October 1994: The Supreme Court grants bail to Dutt, which was cancelled by the trial court in July.

■ 19 April 1994: Trial begins.

■ 10 April 1994: The TADA court discharges 26 accused, while charges against the remaining 163 framed.

■ 19 November 1993: CBI takes over the case.

■ 4 November 1993: Over 10,000 page-long primary charge-sheet filed against 189 accused, including Dutt who is named accused number 117.

■ 5 May 1993: The Bombay High Court grants Dutt an interim bail.

■ 28 April 1993: Dutt confesses about possession of arms and later destroying it.

■ 19 April 1993: The Crime Branch arrests Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt at Mumbai airport on charges of possession of an AK-56 rifle, a 9 mm pistol and ammunition.

■ 12 March 1993: Mumbai serial blasts reported. Within an hour, a total of 13 bombs exploded throughout Mumbai. The 13 locations are Mumbai Stock Exchange building, Masjid-Mandvi Corporation Bank Branch, Zaveri Bazaar, Fisherman’s Colony in Mahim Causeway, Plaza Cinema, Katha Bazaar, Century Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Air India building, Terminal at Sahar Airport (current CSIA), Hotel Juhu Centaur, Worli and Passport Office. Most of the bombs were planted in cars and scooters.