Day before Nandyal bypoll, TDP and YSR Congress file complaints against each other

Hyderabad: A day before the Nandyal byelection in Andhra Pradesh, representatives from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) lodged complaints against each other, alleging violation of the model code of conduct rules.

Both parties submitted their representations to state chief electoral officer (CEO) Bhanwar Lal on Tuesday.

TDP’s MLC J. D. Janardhan Rao first approached the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission at about 3 pm, and handed over his party’s complaint to the CEO, on behalf of TDP MPs Konakalla Narayana and Kesineni Srinivas.

They alleged that Sakshi TV, owned by Jagathi Publications Ltd., which belongs to YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family, defamed TDP leaders and criticized chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the ‘KSR Live show’, which was aired from 7.30 am to 8.30 am on Tuesday. The letter added that the YSRCP’s ‘fan’ (election) symbol was ‘exhibited’ after the show.

The TDP also alleged that Sakshi TV had committed an offence under section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act and other orders/circulars issued with regard to the model code of conduct by the Andhra Pradesh EC. It demanded action be taken against the YSRCP.

An hour-and-a-half later, G. Srikanth Reddy, Rayachoty MLA from YSRCP also lodged a complaint with the EC stating that TDP MLAs and cabinet ministers are still stationed in Kurnool district, where the bypoll is to take place, 24 hours prior to the bypoll in violation of the rules.

“As per the ECI’s rules, no MLA/MLC/MP belonging to other districts shall be present in the district of polling,” read Reddy’s complaint to the EC. He said that TDP MLAs Adinarayana Reddy, Kaluva Srinivasulu and MLC Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy were camped at Banagapalle town in Kurnool district. He alleged that the ruling-TDP was conspiring to “instigate some anti-social elements to create unrest.”

In his three-page letter, Reddy also claimed that ABN-Andhra Jyothi, another Telugu channel, which is owned by a TDP leader, had broadcast pre-poll survey results on 20 August. “According to their findings: TDP will amass 50.10% and YSR Congress will just manage 37.42% vote share. Congress will be in third position with 5.98% vote share,” said his letter, which asked the EC to look into the matter.

The fiercely contested byelection, which has also become a matter of prestige for both the TDP and YSRCP, will be held on 23 August and its results will be out on 29 August. When contacted, the CEO declined to comment.