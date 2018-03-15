Stephen Hawking, in his own words

Stephen Hawking died on 14 March at the age of 76. Photo: Rueters

Physicist and author Stephen Hawking possessed an uncanny ability to come up with memorable phrases and sayings that summed up his world view. Here is a short selection of his many famous observations:

■ “Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.”

■ “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.”

■ “I believe the simplest explanation is, there is no God. No one created the universe and no one directs our fate. This leads me to a profound realization that there probably is no heaven and no afterlife either. We have this one life to appreciate the grand design of the universe and for that, I am extremely grateful.”

■ “If aliens ever visit us, I think the outcome would be much as when Christopher Columbus first landed in America, which didn’t turn out very well for the Native Americans.”

■ “We are in danger of destroying ourselves by our greed and stupidity. We cannot remain looking inwards at ourselves on a small and increasingly polluted and overcrowded planet.