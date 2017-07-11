Review: Intex ELYT E7 is good but lacks killer instinct

Intex is making another bid to resurrect its position in the budget segment. The Delhi-based company has come up with a new smartphone, ELYT E7, which looks well prepared to take on Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi and Lenovo. Priced at Rs8,249, the ELYT E7 is facing a direct competition from the likes of Nokia 3 (Rs9,499) and the 32GB variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Rs8,999).

The other notable design highlight is the square shape of the fingerprint sensor which looks in symmetry with the square camera module.

Design: Handy and good-looking

Intex deserves full marks for the design. The metal back is slightly curved towards the edges, so it can snuggle into a user’s palm more comfortably. The flat side panel feels more substantial and offers better grip quality. It does give the phone a clunky look. But, when held, it doesn’t feel heavy. It weighs 154g, which is on par with the Redmi 4 (155g), but then the former offers a slightly bigger 5.2-inch screen. The other notable design highlight is the square shape of the fingerprint sensor which looks in symmetry with the square camera module. In terms of performance, the sensor feels a little sluggish but was accurate on most occasions.

The 5.2-inch display has a resolution of 1,280x720p.

Display: Bigger than usual, but a little dull

The 5.2-inch display has a resolution of 1,280x720p. The screen size is ideal for users looking for something between the 5 inches and 5.5 inches mark. It is a dull-looking screen and that shows in photos, movies and games. The Redmi also offers a resolution of 1,280x720p but looks slightly brighter, in comparison. Though Intex has added the option to enhance colours in the display settings, it doesn’t add much value to the overall experience.

The Intex smartphone runs a somewhat new version of Android (7.0) with a near-stock version of Android.

Software: New and clean Android

The Intex smartphone runs a somewhat new version of Android (7.0) with a near-stock version of Android. It is less resource intensive and a lot easier to navigate compared to the MIUI 8 interface on the Redmi 4, which still runs Android 6.0. The only advantage of the MIUI8 is the many features and customisation options it brings to the table. The number of pre-loaded apps is also low, which means less clutter. Intex has added a few of its own apps such as My Wallet and Intex Service.

Performance: Strictly for casual users

The ELYT E7 runs on MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor, also used in the Nokia 3, but paired with 3GB RAM. It is an entry-level processor and can handle basic tasks well. Despite the plain Android UI, we noticed a significant stutter during multi-tasking and with some games. The Redmi 4 is driven by a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset with 3GB RAM and can handle heavy tasks much better. Internal storage in the ELYT E7 stands at 32GB and is expandable to 128GB with microSD cards. The microSD slot is built on one of the 4G SIM slots, like the Redmi 4. The battery backup is impressive and at par with the Redmi 4. The 4,020mAH battery in ELYT E7 was able to muster a day and half of backup with ease.

ELYT E7’s 13-megapixel camera is a bit sluggish.

Camera: Looks at par with rivals

The 13-megapixel camera is a bit sluggish. The camera app looks plain and has very few modes or filters. Low-light shots look fuzzy and washed out but images in daytime look as detailed and colourful as the Redmi 4. Camera is not one of its strong pints, but is not inferior to any of the rivals either.

Verdict

The Intex ELYT E7’s key selling point is the metal body, good looks, long-lasting battery and clean Android experience. It lacks the power, and the bevy of features which you can get on the Redmi 4. If you like fiddling with the user interface and are more into multi-tasking, the latter is a better bet.