Review: Apple iPad Pro 10.5

This is the first time Apple is offering a 10.5-inch screen option in an iPad, but that doesn’t mean the aluminium shell design is significantly different. In fact, it has the same thickness as the 9.7-inch variant (6.1mm), and the overall footprint remains largely the same, owing to the thin bezel around the screen.

The previous-generation iPad Pro already had a fantastic 9.7-inch display, but the 10.5-inch (2,224x1,668 resolution) True Tone display is even better. It is brighter than before, and supports the P3 wider colour gamut, all of which make it one of the most accurate tablet displays. The display is bonded to the glass, which makes colours look richer (there are fewer reflections). This screen also supports the 120Hz motion frame rates (most mobile-device screens support 60Hz), and can automatically upscale depending on any video or game that has fast-moving visuals—the feature is known as ProMotion. The faster refresh-rate capabilities are also good for the Apple Pencil accessory, which becomes more responsive than before as you draw, annotate and mark text on the screen.

Just calling the iPad Pro 10.5 (Rs50,800 onwards) as fast wouldn’t do it justice. The A10X Fusion chip is 30% faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro (remember, the iPad is already significantly faster than your PC). Suffice to say, the iPad Pro 10.5 has no competition in terms of performance. Even the newest visually intensive games will not be able to slow it down. Photo-editing apps such as Affinity Photo (Rs1,600 on the App Store) have been able to utilize this power and offer the same extensive set of professional editing features as the desktop version.

Even with all this power packed in, battery life is excellent. You will get around 10 hours of usage on a single charge in most use cases. It can be used for meetings at work, playing Subdivision Infinity (Rs400 on the App Store) during the ride home, and it will still have enough juice for you to be able to watch an episode of American Gods on Amazon Video (free on the App Store; optional subscription) before hitting the bed.

Apple hopes that the 10.5-inch screen size will work well for professionals who need an ultra-portable device but aren’t comfortable with the footprint of the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro—and find the 9.7-inch too small. The iPad Pro 10.5 will really come to life with the iOS 11 software which is arriving as a free update later this year—it will include improvements to multitasking, the ability to copy text and images across apps, a file manager and more. All this will make the iPad Pro a capable laptop replacement option.