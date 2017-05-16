Xiaomi fires another salvo at rivals with Redmi 4

First round of sales of Xiaomi Redmi 4 starts from 23 May.

Buoyed with the success of the Redmi Note 4 (Rs9,999 onwards) and Redmi 4A (Rs5,999), Xiaomi has released another smartphone called Redmi 4 in the affordable segment.

It will be available on Amazon.in and Mi.com at Rs6,999 (2GB RAM + 16GB storage), Rs8,999 (3GB RAM+32GB storage) and Rs10,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage). First round of sales starts from 23 May.

It is the successor to the popular Redmi 3s (Rs6,999) and 3s Prime (Rs8,999) which were released in India in August 2016.

Redmi Note 4 runs Android 6.0 with the latest MIUI 8

Key Specs of Redmi 4

Powering the Redmi 4 is Qualcomm’s 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core chip and a 4,100mAh battery. It is a small-screen smartphone with a 5-inch display offering a resolution of 1,280x720p and pixel density of 296ppi. At this price point, this is what most small-screen smartphones still offer.

Surprisingly, the Redmi 4 won’t be running the latest version of Android yet . It has Android 6.0 with the latest MIUI 8. Xiaomi has assured Android 7.0 update for the phone. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, which sounds good on paper but the picture quality will depend a lot on improvements in the camera algorithm.

Redmi Note 4 has a metal body and will be available in black and gold colours.

What it looks like

The smartphone has a similar design language as the big-screen Redmi Note 4. It has a metal body and will be available in black and gold colours. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back. The smartphone has a hybrid SIM tray, which means it can accept one micro SIM card and one nano SIM card or one micro SIM and one microSD card. It is 139mm tall, 8.6mm thick and weighs slightly more than its predecessor at 150g.

The direct rivals

The Redmi 4 will be facing direct competition from the likes of the Moto G4 Play (Rs7,999) and Lenovo K6 Power (Rs9,999). The former runs Android 7.0, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 quad-core chip, has a 5-inch (1,280x720p) display and has plastic body but water-resistant finish. The latter has a 5-inch (1,920x1,080p) screen, runs Android 6.0 with Vibe UI, has a 4,050mAh battery and is driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chip.