Game Review: Ultimate Tennis Revolution logs a grand slam finish

The gulf between tennis games on mobile devices and console or PC is huge. Barring a few games such as Virtua Tennis Challenge, Cross Court Tennis 2 and Ultimate Tennis, most games have struggled to get even the basics right. 9M Interactive, the developer of Ultimate Tennis, has come up with its sequel called Ultimate Tennis Revolution. It is a free download with in-app purchases and is available only on the Play Store, as of now.

It looks slightly better than its predecessor. Players and tennis courts look more detailed. The landscape mode has been left out completely. Which means you can only play in the portrait mode. If you are used to two-handed gameplay, it will feel a bit odd. But once you get the hang of it, it feels quite addictive. This makes it ideal for casual gamers.

The game doesn’t have the licences to use real player names and tournaments. So you can’t play as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal or play in Grand Slams such as Wimbledon. The players are mostly made-up characters developed for the game.

It offers tutorials right at the beginning with the focus on how to move a player, serve, smash a ball, or land different shots such as slice, top spin or drop shot. Unlike Virtua Tennis Challenge, there are no separate controls for these. Users have to remember a bunch of touch screen gestures to carry them out in the middle of a game.

The matches are shorter and you get to play in a single game. You can’t increase the number of sets or games in a match, which is a big letdown for an avid tennis fan. The game is challenging but feels a bit laggy in comparison to the Virtua Tennis Challenge.

You have to regularly upgrade your player skills, equip them with new racquets and better shoes to improve their chances of winning.

It is a small game (142MB after installation) but works online. The game modes are limited. There is an Arena mode which pits your player against online rivals in one-to-one friendly matches. You can also chat up with your opponents during the match. The World Tour is where you can play for top rank and win custom game events played on different court types such as clay, grass and hard.

The game is not all about the action in the tennis court. You have to regularly upgrade your player skills, equip them with new racquets and better shoes to improve their chances of winning. Users can buy them using virtual currency or with real money in the in-game store. The kits are not very expensive. A Pro tennis bag costs Rs620.

