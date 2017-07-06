Rugged and waterproof gadgets for the rainy season

Sudden downpour, water logging, water splashed by a speeding vehicle are some of the common issues people have to put up with while commuting during the monsoon season. And if they are carrying electronic gadgets such as smartphones, smartwatches, headphone or camera, there is more to worry. The way around this is to put them away to the safe confines of a bag or go for gadgets which can withstand rain, water splashes and a dip. Here are some rugged and waterproof gadgets you can consider.

Samsung Galaxy S8 weighs just 153g.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Rs56,900

Flipkart.com, Shop.Samsung.com

The Galaxy S8 has many good points and one of them is that rain, water splashes, or a dip in water (up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes) will have no damaging effect on it. The S8’s narrow form factor also ensures that you don’t lose grip over it easily. It weighs just 153g, which is impressive for a smartphone with a 5.8-inch (2,560x1,440p) AMOLED screen.

Moto G5 Plus comes with a water-resistant coating, which means it can survive dust, rain and splashes of water.

Moto G5 Plus

Rs16,999

Flipkart.com

For buyers looking for something affordable, the Moto G5 Plus is more ideal. It comes with a water-resistant coating, which means it can survive dust, rain and splashes of water. You just have to be more careful about water getting through the ports. The smartphone has a metal body, compact form factor and weighs 155g. It has a 5.2-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920x1,080p.

Apple Watch Series 2 can survive not just rain but even dips of up to 50 metres.

Apple Watch Series 2 (42mm)

Rs31,900

Amazon.in, Flipkart.com

Apple Watch Series 2 is built on solid lines. The case is made of solid aluminium and is IP68 certified. It can survive not just rain but even dips of up to 50 metres. The speaker is open but it uses sound vibrations to force water droplets out on its own. It has a OLED display which can be used to check email, message, notification and even play games. It can monitor heart rates, and has built-in GPS so it can count steps and distance even when it is not paired to an iPhone.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 can withstand rain, water splashes or sweat.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

Rs1,999

Mi.com

If you are looking for something more compact and affordable, the Mi Band 2 is a good option. It can withstand rain, water splashes or sweat. The bands are interchangeable and even washable. Despite the slim profile, Xiaomi has managed to accommodate a touch display where you can see the time, steps walked and calories burned. When connected to an Android smartphone (over Bluetooth), you can see call and text notification on the screen.

Nikon Coolpix W300 is water and shock proof and can even survive in freezing cold.

Nikon Coolpix W300

$389 (approximately Rs25,189)

Nikon.co.in

Nikon Coolpix W300 is a mid-range point-and-shoot camera with 16 megapixel image sensor, 5x optical zoom and can record 4K videos. What makes it really standout out is the rugged design. It is water and shock proof and can even survive in freezing cold. It can capture under water shots at a depth of up to 30 metres and can survive drops from a height of 2.4 metres. It weighs just 244g and comes in cool colours such as orange, yellow, black and camouflage. It was announced in India in May and will be available this month.

Logitech WonderBoom UE speaker has a rugged and compact design which can also endure water splashes and under-water dips of up to 1.5 metres.

Logitech WonderBoom UE speaker

Rs7,995

Amazon.in

For music buffs planning an outing or picnic, this portable speaker can be very useful. It has a rugged and compact design which can also endure water splashes and under-water dips of up to 1.5 metres. It is also shock proof and can tolerate drops from a height of 1.7 metres. It is available in six colours—pink, red, lilac, black, grey and blue. It works wirelessly with all Bluetooth-enabled Android smartphones and Apple iPhones.

Bose Sound Sport Wireless Headphone is designed for an interruption free experience so one won’t have to put it away if it is raining.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphone

Rs13,275

Amazon.in

Many people travel with a headphone. Bose Sound Sport Wireless Headphone is designed for an interruption free experience so one won’t have to put it away if it is raining. The earpiece is made of soft silicon material and has hydrophobic cloth to keep moisture out. It works wirelessly and can be used with any Android smartphone or Apple iPhone. It weighs just 23g.