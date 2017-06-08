Best first-person shooter titles for your smartphone gaming

You don’t need a PC or a console to play a first-person shooter (FPS) game these days. Your smartphone is quite capable of replicating an almost console-like gaming experience. Most of these mobile games are free and have been optimised well by developers to run smoothly on budget smartphones. Here are some cool new FPS games with great on-screen controls and impressive graphics which you can download right away.

Gameloft has a knack for making games which can run on the most basic Android smartphones without feeling inferior or half-baked.Their new game, Nova Legacy, is a remastered version of a classic sci-fi game Nova Saga. It has a small footprint (40MB after installation), yet looks good and well-made. Touch controls are simple and intuitive. You can toggle the camera and take a 360-degree look of your surroundings. The game offers both single player and multiplayer modes. Story mode is the main highlight in the former. The latter offers arena-based one-to-one combat option with real players online. In-app purchases begin at Rs10 and go up to Rs6,200.

Developed by Cmune, Deadheads is a shooting game set in a futuristic world. Its unique selling point is its impressive graphics and the sheer variety in terms of game play it offers. You can play in the single player career mode, or challenge other player online in unique game modes such as death match, mayhem, infected and elimination. As you progress you can unlock new character, kits and weapons. The game provides option to adjust resolution and video quality for an optimised gameplay. On screen controls are smooth and flexible. The floatable joystick makes movement smooth. It works online, even in single player mode and takes up just 406MB after installation.

Modern Strike Online is a multiplayer game by Game Development. It revolves around the issue of terrorism and allows players to lead a team of elite commandos and pair with other players online. Game controls are simple and flexible. You can move players in any direction. It also offers a 360-degree view of the surroundings. In-app purchases involve coin packs starting at Rs25 and goes up to Rs903. You can use these coins to buy weapons, gear and first-aid kits. Its a small game and takes up just 220MB size after installation, yet looks well detailed and thoroughly researched in terms of modern gear and weapons. You can improve the graphics, switch control over your commandos, and select between auto shoot and manual shoot.

Available under Google’s Early Access program, PC-based multiplayer shooting game Standoff is now available on Android. Developed by Axlebolt, it is more than just a remake and offers new maps, missions, more game modes and more weapons. The game has been adapted well for small screen. Controls are simple and big enough for easy movement. It is a multiplayer game and requires online access to run. Missions are simple and involve defusing a bomb, capturing the flag or freeing hostages from terrorists. It is a small game and takes up just 171MB after installation. It is free and doesn’t involve in-app purchases.