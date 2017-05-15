Gadget deals to look out for in Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale shopping festival

After Amazon’s 4-day Great Indian Sale last week, it is now Flipkart’s shopping event called Big 10 Sale (it will run from 14-18 May)

New Delhi: After Amazon’s 4-day Great Indian Sale last week, it is now Flipkart’s shopping event called Big 10 Sale (it will run from 14-18 May). In addition to flat discounts, exchange offers, there is an instant discount offer of up to Rs1,500 on payments made with HDFC Bank credit cards and cashback of up to Rs300 on purchases made using the PhonePe mobile payment wallet. Most of the deals in electronics have been around smartphones so far. Here are some of the top deals you can consider.

One of the top deals of the Big 10 Sale is the 23% flat discount on the 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Rs54,999 (earlier Rs72,000)

One of the top deals of the Big 10 Sale is the 23% flat discount on the 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 7 Plus. The deal is only valid on black, gold and silver colour options. There is an exchange offer on old smartphones and one can save up to Rs20,000 more on it. The iPhone 7 Plus still remains one of the best big-screen smartphones around. It has a 5.5-inch (1,920x1,080p) Retina display, is powered by Apple’s powerful A10 chipset, runs iOS 10.3.1 and has dual cameras.

Flipkart is offering a flat discount of 22% on the 32GB storage variant of the Google Pixel smartphone

Google Pixel

Rs43,999 (earlier Rs57,000)

Flipkart is offering a flat discount of 22% on the 32GB storage variant of the Google Pixel smartphone. There is an exchange offer too, which can save buyers up to Rs29,000 more. The Pixel has a 5-inch (1,920x1,080p) display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chip with 4GB RAM. Its key highlight is that it runs Android 7.1 and is likely to get all Android updates on time. It is available in black and silver colours.

After a direct discount of 27%, Lenovo Phab 2 is selling at Rs7,999.

Lenovo Phab 2

Rs7,999 (earlier Rs10,999)

If you are looking for a truly big-screen smartphone, the Phab 2 is the most affordable option right now. After a direct discount of 27%, this smartphone with a 6.4-inch (1,280x720p) display is selling at Rs7,999. You can also get up to Rs7,500 off on exchange. The Phab 2 comes in gunmetal grey and champagne gold colours and has a metal finish. It runs on MediaTek’s entry-level MT8735 chipset with 3GB RAM and a 4,050mAh battery. It has 32GB internal storage and supports microSD cards of up to 128GB.

There is a flat discount of 23% on the 42mm grey colour variant of the first-generation Apple Watch

Apple Watch (42 mm; Series 1)

Rs19,900 (Earlier Rs25,900)

There is a flat discount of 23% on the 42mm grey colour variant of the first-generation Apple Watch. Its case is made of aluminium and has a water-resistant coating over it. The 1.65-inch OLED Retina display supports touch. The watch can also track your activity, steps and heart rate. It runs Apple’s Watch OS and works with all Apple iPhones that came after iPhone 5 and run iOS 10 and above.

Vu’s 49-inch Ultra HD LED TV has a 23% flat discount on it.

Vu (50) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV

Rs48,999 (earlier Rs64,000)

Vu’s 49-inch Ultra HD LED TV has a 23% flat discount on it. Buyers can get up to Rs22,000 off on exchange with older TVs. This makes it one of the most affordable TVs with 4K resolution you can buy right now. It is also a smart TV so you can run 4K content directly through Amazon Prime, Netflix or YouTube. Its display has a brightness level of 450 Nits and refresh rate of 50 Hz.

There is a direct discount of 11% on the Dell Inspiron 3467.

Dell Inspiron 3467 Notebook

Rs29,990 (earlier Rs33,990)

There is a direct discount of 11% on the Dell Inspiron 3467. It runs Windows 10 and comes pre-loaded with one-year free subscription of MS Office Student 2016 edition and 15-month free subscription of McAfee anti-virus. It is powered by Intel’s 6th Gen Core i3 Processor with 4GB RAM and offers 1TB HDD. The 14-inch LED display has a resolution of 1,366x768p. The notebook has all the connectivity options such as LAN port, HDMI, USB 3.0 and optical drive.

The recently launched 1TB variant of the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim is selling at a discount of 9%

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim

Rs29,990 (earlier Rs32,990)

The recently launched 1TB variant of the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim is selling at a discount of 9%. The gaming console comes with a wireless controller and a set of five games such as Uncharted series and The Last of Us Remastered. The PS4 Slim runs on the same AMD Jaguar octa-core processor and AMD Radeon Graphics used in the original PS4, but has lower power consumption.