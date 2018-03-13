Now, transcribe conversations in real-time with Otter

You can also import existing recordings into Otter, and get transcriptions for those too.

If you need to transcribe conversations or interviews on a daily basis, you would have felt the need for an app that can do the work for you. Even if partly—any help would be welcome.

Now, an app called Otter (Otter.ai), available as a free download for iOS and Android devices, uses artificial intelligence (AI) for speech recognition and transcribes what it hears into text. That is not all. If you have set up an interview beforehand by telling it who the participants are from your contacts, the app can even distinguish between the different participants.

There is an option to create user groups as well, and individually share conversations later.



Ambient noises, however, can sometimes make it difficult for Otter to understand words. And its natural language processing isn’t perfect. It can sometimes misunderstand words, and punctuation is missing in transcriptions.

But as you record, Otter constantly uploads voice samples to the cloud, and transcribes text. There seem to be no limits to how long the recordings can be—we have done recordings as long as 1 hour, 18 minutes. Once a recording is complete and the transcript is ready, Otter automatically adds a few keywords from the conversation, which makes it easy to search for transcriptions later. You can also import existing recordings into Otter, and get transcriptions for those too.