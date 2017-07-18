Xiaomi Mi Max 2 bets big on massive display

There used to be a time when the bulk and big form factor of smartphones with large screen sizes turned off users. Now, however, preferences seem to be changing, considering the fact that larger screen sizes on phones make them better for gaming, media viewing and even for certain productivity tasks. That is why phone makers have been trying to push beyond the widely accepted 5.5-inch display size for some time now.

Samsung Galaxy S8 +, Oppo F3 Plus and Xiaomi Mi Max Prime are some of the prominent big-screen phones with screen sizes in the vicinity of 6-6.5 inches. The latest addition to the big-screen club is Xiaomi Mi Max 2. Priced at Rs16,999, the new smartphone is a follow up to the Mi Max (Rs14,999) and Mi Max Prime (Rs19,999), and will be available through both online and offline stores from 27 July 2017. We take a look at the key highlights of the Mi Max 2 and how it compares with the predecessor.

Improved design

The new smartphone has a full metal back and will be available in a single matte black variant. The antennas are placed along the top and bottom of the spine, unlike its predecessor which used plastic strips at the top and lower part of the back panel. This gives it a more premium look. Also, its side panel is slightly rounded, compared to the predecessor, for greater comfort of holding this huge phone.

Runs latest Android

The Mi Max 2 runs the latest Android (7.1.1) Nougat version with MIUI 8 interface over it. It will be one of the first smartphones to be updated to MIUI 9 too, when that rolls out. The Mi Max Prime is based on MIUI 8 too, but runs a slightly older Android (6.0) Marshmallow underneath.

Reversible USB connector

The other notable difference is the choice of USB connector. The Mi Max 2 has a reversible USB type-C standard, which is now becoming common in most smartphones. Unlike micro USB slots (used in Mi Max Prime), it doesn’t have an upper side. This means users won’t have to worry about the orientation of the USB connector before charging or transferring data.

Powerful innards

The Mi Max 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM. It is based on a 14-nanometer architecture which uses up less battery in comparison to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core chipset used in the Mi Max Prime with 4GB RAM. Xiaomi has slashed the internal storage to 64GB on the Mi Max 2 (it accepts microSD card slots of up to 256GB), which is half of the 128GB storage available on the predecessor.

Slightly bigger battery

The Mi Max 2 also packs in a slightly bigger 5,300mAh battery, which is one of the reasons for the slightly extra weight.The Mi Max Prime is powered by a 4,850mAh battery. Both smartphones support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

New Camera sensor

The Mi Max 2 packs in a 12-megapixel camera powered by Sony IMX386 sensor with aperture of f/2.2 and a dual tone LED flash. The predecessor offers a 16-megapixel camera powered by Sony IMX 298 sensor with aperture of f/2.0.

Almost similar in size

Not much has changed in terms of dimensions, though. The Mi Max 2 looks as tall and wide as the predecessor but weighs slightly more at 211g. The Mi Max Prime weighs 203g.

Big screen remains the same

The Mi Max 2’s unique selling point is going to be the 6.4-inch screen. Surprisingly, it doesn’t offer any major upgrade over the predecessor, which has similar screen size and resolution of 1,920x1,080p and pixel density of 342ppi.