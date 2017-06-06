Trai’s MyCall app wants you to report call quality issues to the regulator

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has come up with an app called Trai MyCall which will work on similar lines as the recently launched My Speed app.

While the latter allows smartphone users to test their mobile broadband speeds and has enabled Trai to identify the discrepancy between the promised speed and the actual speed provided by the operators, the MyCall app is all about reporting the call quality on your mobile network. The recent Trai reports on internet speeds by operators are based on this crowdsourced data only. With MyCall app, Trai wants to build a similar data base but for the call quality. It is a free app and is currently available on Android devices only.

Call quality has been a major bottleneck for telecom operators. Sudden call drops and poor network are some of the common issues faced by users. With the MyCall app, users can provide a rating/score to every call made or received by them. This rating will then be shared by the regulator and help them assess where operators stand in terms of call quality.

Once the app is installed, the call log will automatically show in MyCall’s history page and users can rate every call on the scale of one to five. To make sure one doesn’t miss out on rating a call, the app offers a frequency setting which allows users to determine the interval after which the rating pop-up will show up by itself. One can have the pop-up show up after every call, every 10 calls or never.

The app also tries to determine average call ratings in indoor, outdoor conditions and when one is travelling. This data is furnished by users when they are rating a call. Here users can also specify the nature of the problem. If it was a call drop, users can highlight it. If the call quality was erratic, they can opt for poor network.

All ratings and details furnished by users will be automatically shared with Trai. Users have the option to share the data only over Wi-Fi if they don’t want to use their mobile data for it.

Trai MyCall is a useful app, but it requires a little more effort on the part of users than the MySpeed app where one just had to run the speed test and the data was shared with Trai. In MyCall, users have to fill several boxes. Also, the app is a bit unstable and crashed several times during the rating process and while scrolling through the various sections.