Review: Honor 8 Pro

When you hold the Honor 8 Pro (Rs29,999), you will notice the reassuring heft of goodness. The aluminium chassis looks neat, and the matte finish and clean design lines give it an understated sophistication. The weight distribution is well-balanced, and it offers a good grip.

It is powered by Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, paired with 6 GB RAM. It’s a powerful combination—multitasking and gaming are a breeze, and performance is fast. App and gaming performance on the Honor 8 Pro is on a par with the OnePlus 5. The latter runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a testament to how good the Kirin 960 chip is.

The 5.7-inch IPS screen, with 2,560x1,440 resolution, is incredibly bright, and the colours look rich. The viewing angles are great too. The only real shortcoming, if at all, would perhaps be the fact that the black colours don’t always look deep—something that you’ll notice only when you’re watching a movie on Netflix, for instance.

The Honor 8 Pro’s dual 12-megapixel cameras keenly show off everything that Huawei has learnt from the dual-camera set-ups in previous Honor phones. The secondary sensor is a monochrome one, meant to add detailing to photographs clicked by the primary sensor. The optics are impressive, with well-detailed photographs, natural colours and detailed low-light shots. The only shortcoming would be the slightly lazy focus speed for low-light macro, or extreme close-up, photographs.

The 4,000 mAh battery can get you through two days of use on a single charge, which is quite creditable for a phone that has a Quad HD display. However, the Honor 8 Pro doesn’t charge as quickly as some of its rivals—but while that is perplexing, it isn’t exactly a deal-breaker.

With the OnePlus 5 now available at a higher price point (Rs32,999 onwards), the Honor 8 Pro can become the genuine “flagship killer” Android smartphone. It has top-notch specifications and a capable camera. In a direct comparison, the OnePlus 5 matches it in looks, performance, and has the advantage of an uncustomized Android interface—but the camera is inconsistent, and battery life a little less.