Get the most out of an affordable smartphone’s camera

Camera quality in budget smartphones is constantly improving. More and more phone makers are using better quality sensors in their low-cost smartphones. For example, the Sony IMX 258 sensor, used in the LG’s flagship G6, features in a few affordable smartphones such as Redmi Note 4 (global variant) as well. If you own a budget smartphone and are not impressed with the picture quality, here are a few tips to get the most out of your camera.

Try another camera app

Using another camera app over the default camera app can result in better picture quality too if it offers more features. Most default camera apps are either too cluttered or too basic. Third-party camera apps such as Cymera or Camera MX not just offer more tools and modes but have more user-friendly interface as well.

Try different camera modes

Like a DSLR camera, the auto camera mode doesn’t always give good results in all scenarios. Every smartphone comes with different camera modes and needs to be used according to the situation. For example, the night mode, if it works properly, can enhance picture quality in low light, while macro mode can provide better close up photos than in auto mode. Similarly, playing with the manual mode allows users control over the white balance, ISO levels, duration of exposure and colour contrast.

Quick access to camera

Camera is one of the few tools in Android smartphones which can be accessed without unlocking them. Users don’t have to unlock the lockscreen and look for the camera app. You can access it by simply pressing the lower volume button twice. In some smartphones you can open the camera through simple hand gestures such as twist and turn. You can use the volume button as the shutter button too.

Keep hands steady

One of the explanations for blurry images from your smartphone camera can be the lack of OIS (optical image stabilisation). It can reduce vibrations in the camera during exposure. It is still a high-end feature and available in flagship and a few mid-range smartphones. You can minimise distortions caused by camera shakes to some extent by keeping your hand steady while clicking a picture or by using mini tripods.

Get the focus right

Most budget smartphones these days come with auto focus tools such as phase detection auto focus or laser auto focus to minimise the time taken to focus on an object. If your smartphone doesn’t have these, simply tapping on the object multiple times until it locks focus on them can be equally effective and provide better results than simply pressing the shutter button.