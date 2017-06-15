Game Review: Rovio puts a new spin with ‘Angry Birds Evolution’

‘Angry Birds Evolution’ is one of the biggest games in the series till date and takes up over 500MB of space after installation.

When it comes to smartphone gaming, Angry Birds has a special place for many. With over 15 different gaming titles already under its belt, Rovio has now released a new game called Angry Birds Evolution. It is not a classic Angry Birds game where you get to shoot though the defences of bad piggies and free birds, but involves a lot more. For starters, it is one of the biggest games in the series till date and takes up over 500MB of space after installation. It is available as a free download with in-app purchases on Google Play Store and App Store.

Fighting monotony with unique gameplay

Rovio has been trying new things in order to break the monotony in the Angry Birds series by offering something new with every game. The Evolution replaces the classic physics based gameplay (used in many of the earlier versions) with a turn-based shooter where you control a bunch of angry birds in a face-to-face contest with bad piggies.

The game is divided into chapters where every chapter pits you in multiple arenas and opponents with different skills.

Impressive visuals

Like most games in the series, this one also looks impressive and lively, and is the reason for the game’s large file size. You can also swing the camera angle to get a better view of the arena and the position of the opponents. The home page shows the island with areas controlled by bad piggies, while the rest of it is covered by a cloud. As the game progresses, the cloud disperses by itself.

What makes it interesting is that the bad piggies get equal opportunity to take a swing at your birds.

A strategy game at heart

Angry Birds Evolution looks like a simple action game at first, but has several elements which require strategizing. The player has to upgrade their birds regularly to bring them on par with the piggies. Every bird has special powers which have to be used judiciously. The game allows the player to retreat from an ongoing battle to re-organize their team if they feel their chances of winning are thin.

What makes it interesting is that the bad piggies get equal opportunity to take a swing at your birds. The trick is to inflict maximum damage when you attack. You can shoot at rivals by tapping, holding and releasing the bird in the direction you want it to launch. It is similar to the control on some of the carom games and is quite easy to master.

You can improve your chances in the game by spending real money on in-game gems and gold coins. These can be used to power up your birds. The lowest pack of gems cost Rs360 and goes up to Rs7,200 for higher packs.

Even if you are not an Angry Birds fan, the game has plenty to offer. The unique gameplay is one of them. The only limitation is that you can’t pay it offline.