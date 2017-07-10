Big-screen smartphones are getting redefined again

Big-screen smartphones are a lot more comfortable to use. They offer more legroom for playing games, typing a long mail or reading an ebook. However, to keep the size in check, most phone makers stick to the 5.2-inch to 5.5-inch screen.

This is likely to change soon. The likes of Samsung and LG have found new ways of accommodating bigger screens with lighter and smaller form factor.

Apple is reportedly going to launch a 6-inch screen variant of iPhone, this year, with no bezels at all.

Here are some of the next generation big-screen smartphones which offer more screen space and are still manageable with one hand.

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Rs64,900

Samsung’s new flagship has a much bigger 6.2-inch screen compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S7 Edge (5.7-inch). It is an AMOLED panel with screen resolution of 2,560x1,440p, pixel density of 529ppi and aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone itself is only 73.4mm wide and weighs just 173g. With no side-facing bezels to waste space, it looks quite narrow and fits comfortably in one hand.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Rs57,900

The Galaxy S8 has smaller 5.8-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 2,560x1,440p and aspect ratio of 18:9. It has a slightly higher pixel density of 570ppi. It has a similar bezel-less design as the S8+. However, it is a lot more compact. It is 148mm tall, 68.1mm wide and weighs just 155g. Its closest rival in the Android segment, the Google Pixel XL, offers a smaller 5.5-inch screen, yet weighs 168g.

LG G6’s front panel includes a 5.7-inch screen which offers a resolution of 2,560x1,440p.

LG G6

Rs40,990

The G6 is another unconventional big-screen smartphone. It is just 148mm tall and 71mm wide. The bezels on front look thinner than usual and this explains the smartphone’s compact appearance. The front panel includes a 5.7-inch screen which offers a resolution of 2,560x1,440p and the new aspect ratio of 18:9, like the Galaxy S8+, but offers a higher pixel density of 564ppi. The G6 weighs just 163g.

The Oppo F3 Plus has a 6-inch LCD display with resolution of 1,920x1,080p and pixel density of 367ppi.

Oppo F3 Plus

Rs27,990

The Oppo F3 Plus has a 6-inch LCD display with resolution of 1,920x1,080p and pixel density of 367ppi. To protect it against scratches and minor drops, the Chinese phonemaker has used Corning’s rugged Gorilla glass 5, also used in Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Despite the screen size and the 4,000mAh battery inside, the F3 Plus looks 163mm long and 80mm wide. It tips the scales at 185g, which is slightly more than what an average 5.5-inch screen smartphone weighs.

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime’s 6.4-inch LCD display comes with a healthy resolution of 1,920x1,080p and pixel density of 342ppi.

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime

Rs19,999

The Mi Max Prime is a more affordable option for buyers looking for a big-screen option. Its 6.4-inch LCD display comes with a healthy resolution of 1,920x1,080p and pixel density of 342ppi. The bezels are nowhere as sleek as the LG G6, but they are slimmer by the standard of a budget smartphone. The Mi Max Prime stands 173mm tall and weighs just 203g. The metal finish also adds a dash of premiumness and solidity to it.