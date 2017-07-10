Exciting gadget deals from Amazon Prime Day Sale

E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its annual Prime Day sale, offering discounts, exclusive deals and cashbacks on thousands of products.The sale starts at 6pm on Monday and will continue till midnight of 11 July 2017. However, to get these deals, one needs a Prime membership. It is a yearly subscription program which costs Rs499 and gives unlimited access to Prime video streaming service and free access to one-day shipping options.

For the 30-hour duration of the Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a 15% cashback of up to Rs2,000 on all purchases of Rs5,000 and above made with HDFC debit or credit cards. Subscribers of Amazon’s Pay wallet will receive a 20% cashback of up to Rs200 on every transaction.

Here are some of the best deals on gadgets and electronics you should keep an eye on when the sale starts.

Prime members can save up to Rs2,000 on the OnePlus 5 if they purchase it with HDFC credit/debit cards.

Smartphones

Prime members can save up to Rs2,000 on the OnePlus 5 (Rs32,999 onwards), if they purchase it with HDFC credit/debit cards. There is an exchange offer on older smartphones too and one can save up to Rs2,000 more on it.

Its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T (Rs29,999) will be available at a discount of Rs2,000. Huawei’s budget smartphone Honor 6x (Rs12,999) will sell at Rs3,000 less. There will be a discount of Rs1,000 on all variants of Moto G5. The sale for the recently announced Honor 8 Pro (Rs29,999) will start with the Prime Day sale. Xiaomi’s budget smartphone Redmi 4 will be available an hour before the Prime Day Sale through the customary flash sale.

If you buy TCL’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV, you can get a 32-inch LED TV worth Rs13, 490 from the same company for free.

TV

If you buy TCL’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV, which costs Rs48,990, you can get a 32-inch LED TV worth Rs13, 490 from the same company for free. It is one of the most affordable ultra HD (3,840x2,160p) TVs in the market right now. It is also a smart TV which means you can stream 4K content from Amazon Prime or Netflix directly on it.

The Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi variant, which costs Rs10,000, will sell at Rs8,499.

Kindle ebooks

Amazon has some interesting deals in store for users planning to buy any of the Kindle ebooks. The entry-level All New Kindle model, which costs Rs5,999, will be available for Rs4,750. The Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi variant, which costs Rs10,000, will sell at Rs8,499, while its cellular variant, which comes for Rs13,999, will be available at Rs11,499. The Kindle Starter Packs, which include a free leather cover and a two-year protection plan from Ingram Micro, will also be available at a discounted price. The Starter Pack for Kindle Paperwhite, currently selling at Rs12,298, will be available at Rs9,499, while the Starter Pack for the basic variant will sell at Rs5,750, down from Rs6,998.

Fire TV Stick will sell at Rs2,999 during Prime Day Sale.

Fire TV Stick

The recently launched Fire TV Stick, which can convert any ordinary TV with HDMI into a smart TV, will be available at a 25% discount. It was launched at Rs3,999 but will sell at Rs2,999 during Prime Day Sale.

Laptops

In laptops, the only detail we have so far is of a mid-range notebook from Lenovo. It is powered by Intel’s 7th Gen Core i5 processor, has a Full HD (1,920x1,080p) display and runs Windows 10. There will be a flat discount of Rs7,000 on it.

Gaming

For gamers, there will be a discount of Rs2,000 on all Sony PlayStation 4 models. The PS4 Slim 1TB variant is currently selling at Rs31, 647, while the 500GB model is priced at Rs27,990. Amazon is also bundling a free copy of FIFA 17, worth Rs3,290, with PS4.

Audio products

The Sennheiser HD598 CS over-the-ear headphone, which costs Rs18,990, will be available at a discount of Rs13,000. Bose’s Bluetooth speaker, the Soundlink 3, will be available at a discount of 30%. It is currently selling at Rs22,388. Bose earphones will sell at a discount of 40%.

In fitness bands, we are expecting up to 40% discounts on some Fitbit products.

Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 2 is likely to be available at a starting price of Rs27,900. The entry-level mode with 38mm dial is currently priced at Rs30,900. In fitness bands, we are expecting up to 40% discounts on some Fitbit products.