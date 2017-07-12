Key highlights of Moto E4 Plus and how it compares against rivals

The fourth generation of Lenovo’s Moto E series smartphones are finally rolling out in India. The Moto E4, which comes with a 5-inch 720p screen, a fingerprint sensor and Android 7.1.1, will be available only through retail outlets at Rs8,999, starting Wednesday. It has a removable metal casing and comes in blush gold colour.

The Moto E4 Plus is the real deal. It offers a bigger 5.5-inch display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Unlike its smaller sibling, it is going to be an online exclusive and will be available only on Flipkart.com from 11.59pm on Wednesday night at Rs9,999.

Special deals

Lenovo is giving a bunch of launch day offers on Moto E4 Plus. You can get a Moto Pulse 2 headphones at a discounted price of Rs649 and two months’ premium subscription from Hotstar. Reliance Jio subscribers will get an additional 30GB data over the plans they have subscribed for. There will also be an exchange offer on old smartphones and a buy-back guarantee, which allows users to get a discount of up to Rs4,000 on the Moto E5 Plus whenever it launches.

Here are some of the key highlights of the Moto E4 Plus which makes it stand out in the tightly contested budget segment.

Metal design, more colours

The Moto E4 Plus marks a departure from the plastic body seen in its predecessors. The back panel is made of metal and is removable. The front panel includes a 5.5-inch screen, a front camera with flash and a fingerprint sensor which has been integrated with the Home button. On paper, the Moto E4 plus appears to be a hefty phone and weighs 181g. The Redmi Note 4, which also has a metal body and a big battery, weighs just 165g.

The Moto E4 plus will come in some unique colours, though. The iron grey and fine gold variants will be available from the beginning, while the oxford blue will be added during the festival season in October.

New Android

Like most Moto smartphones, this one also offers stock Android interface and runs its latest Nougat (7.1.1) version. There are only 9.7% smartphones in the market which run the new OS, according to Google. The Redmi Note 4 still runs on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with a custom UI called MIUI 8. It offers more features and customisation options but is more complex to use.

Big screen, but low resolution

The unique selling point of the Moto E4 Plus is the 5.5-inch display, which to our disappointment, has a resolution of just 1,280x720p and pixel density of 267ppi. For a smartphone with this screen size, a resolution of 1,920x1,080p would have been more apt. The Redmi Note 4 also has a 5.5 inch screen, but offers a higher resolution of 1,920x1,080p and pixel density of 401ppi.

Muscle power

The Moto E4 Plus is powered by Mediatek MT 6737 quad-core processor clocking at 1.3GHz and paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage stands at 32GB, which can be expanded to up to 128GB via microSD cards. The smartphone’s key attraction is the 5,000mAh battery and the fast charging capability.

Its rival, the Redmi Note 4, runs on a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset clocking at 2.0 GHz and paired with 3GB RAM in the 32GB variant (Rs10,999) and 4GB RAM in the 64GB unit (Rs12,999). It has a slightly smaller 4,100mAh battery and it supports Qualcomm’s quick charging technology.

Separate slots

What gives the new Moto smartphone a slight edge over its other rivals in the budget segment are the separate card slots. The two nano SIM slots are placed separately from the microSD slot. The likes of Redmi Note 4 offer a hybrid SIM tray which clubs the microSD cards with one of the SIM slots. This means one can use only one SIM slot at a time, if the microSD card slot is already occupied.