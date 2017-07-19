Flipkart is offering deals on laptops, again

E-commerce store Flipkart.com is offering flat discounts, easy EMIs (equated monthly instalments) with zero interest, and exchange offers on laptops and convertibles in a three-day sale on its website and mobile app. The direct discounts are not very high in the budget segment, but you can save up to Rs10,000 on some of the high-end notebooks. With the exchange offer, you can save up to Rs15,000, but the discount you get will depend on the condition and price of your older laptop. The sale will be open until midnight of 20 July.

Here are some of the exciting deals from the ongoing sale.

Dell Inspiron 3169 is priced at Rs34,990 after 7% discount.

Dell Inspiron 3169

Rs34,990 after 7% discount (earlier Rs37,999), 5% off on Axis Bank credit cards

For buyers looking for an affordable 2-in-1 notebook, the Inspiron 3169 has plenty to offer. It has a 360-degree hinge design which allows the lid to be pushed backwards so it can be used as a tablet. The 11.6-inch screen supports touch and has a resolution of 1,366x768, which is quite adequate for the screen size. It runs on Intel’s 6th Gen Core M3 chipset with 4GB RAM and offers 500 GB HDD. It comes in an attractive royal blue colour and weighs just 1.4kg. It runs Windows 10 and offers 15 months’ free subscription of McAfee anti-virus solution.

Lenovo IdeaPad 310 is priced at Rs43,990 after 8% discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad 310

Rs43,990 after 8% discount (earlier Rs47,990), 5% off on Axis bank credit cards

IdeaPad 310 is a big-screen notebook. The 15.6-inch screen is big enough for watching movies, typing and work. It has a modest resolution of 1,366x768p, but most similarly-priced notebooks have similar configuration. What makes it really stand out are the powerful internals. It runs on Intel’s 6th Gen Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM, has Nvidia’s GeForce 920MX (2GB) graphics card and offers 1TB storage. It weighs just 2.2kg, which is impressive for a big-screen notebook.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is priced at Rs71,990 after 5% discount.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Rs71,990 after 5% discount (earlier Rs75,990), up to Rs15,000 on exchange, 5% off on Axis bank credit cards

The Surface Pro 4 is targeted at professionals looking for stylish, lightweight yet capable Windows 10 convertible. It runs Intel’s powerful 6th Gen Core i5 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. It is just 8.5mm thin and weighs 780g. The 12.3-inch display, which packs in an impressive resolution of 2,736x1,824p, can be used as a standalone tablet or as a laptop. You can attach any Bluetooth keyboard or use Microsoft’s magnetic keyboard with the cloth cover designed for Surface Pro. It is not included in the deal and you have to buy it separately. The display has a flexible metal stand which can be used to prop it up on a flat surface.

Asus ROG GL553VD-FY103T is priced at Rs94,990 after 5% discount.

Asus ROG GL553VD-FY103T

Rs94,990 after 5% discount (earlier Rs99,990), up to Rs15,000 on exchange, 5% on Axis Bank credit cards

This is another powerful notebook which can handle heavy tasks such as video editing or gaming without any hiccups. It is also powered by Intel’s high-end Core i7-7700 chipset with 8GB RAM and Nvidia GTX 1050 (4GB) graphics card. It offers a 15.6-inch screen and has a similar resolution of 1,920x1,080p. It also offers colour backlit keys to add a little zing to the gaming experience. It belongs to Asus’s Republic of Gamers series of laptops known for their rugged design.

HP Omen 15-AX250TX

Rs1,04,990 after 4% discount (earlier Rs1,09,990), Rs15,000 off on exchange, 5% off on Axis Bank credit cards

This notebook belongs to HP’s top-of-the-line Omen family of gaming notebooks. It is powered by Intel’s 7th Gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB RAM and Nvidia GTX 1050 (4GB) graphics card. It has 128GB SSD to boot up apps and the device faster and 1TB HDD over it to store games and movies. The 15.6-inch display packs a resolution of 1,920x1,080p, which is not the highest at this price point, but is quite adequate if you are not into 4K games. It has a nice looking matte finish with a cloth-like pattern on the lid.