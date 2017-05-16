Smartphone deals to look for in Flipkart Big 10 Sale

Asus’s mid-range smartphone ZenFone 3 has the looks of a flagship. The deal on Flipkart brings down the price to Rs14,999.

For buyers looking for a new smartphone, Flipkart’s ongoing Big 10 Sale (it runs till 18 May) has some exciting offers. Many of these come from top names in the smartphone ecosystem such as Samsung, Asus and Lenovo. Here are some of the newest deals that might interest you.

Also Read: Gadget deals to look out for in Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale shopping festival

Asus ZenFone 3

Rs14,999 (earlier Rs21,999)

Asus’s mid-range smartphone ZenFone 3 has the looks of a flagship. The deal on Flipkart brings down the price to Rs14,999, making it one of the few smartphones at this price point to offer a glass back, USB Type-C and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip. You can save up to Rs14,000 more with the exchange offer. The ZenFone 3 has a 5.2-inch display with 1,920x1,080p resolution.

The Xperia Z5 Premium Dual has some very unique elements which makes it a treat at its new price.

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual

Rs34,990 (earlier Rs44,990)

The Xperia Z5 Premium Dual has some very unique elements which makes it a treat at its new price. The exchange offer can get you an additional discount of up to Rs22,000. The Z5 Ultra is the only smartphone other than the XZ Premium which offers a 4K (3,840x2,160p) display. The 5.5-inch display can switch between 4K and Full HD (1,920x1,080p) to keep the battery consumption in check. It is also dust-resistant and water-proof up to 1.5 metres.

Samsung’s small screen A5- 2017 is selling at Rs28,990. You can get up to Rs20,000 off with the exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy A5- 2017

Rs28, 990 (earlier Rs31,800)

Samsung’s small screen A5- 2017 is selling at Rs28,990. You can get up to Rs20,000 off with the exchange offer. The A5’s key attraction is its compact and classy design, 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung Pay support and the built-in chip-level encryption which is still a rarity in Android devices. It is also water-proof and can survive dips of up to 1.5 metres.

The 32GB variant is now selling at Rs11,999. In addition to this, one can get up to Rs11,000 off on exchange.

Lenovo Z2 Plus

Rs11,999 (earlier Rs17,999)

Lenovo’s small screen marvel, the Z2 Plus, has the innards of a more expensive smartphone. The 32GB variant is now selling at Rs11,999. In addition to this, one can get up to Rs11,000 off on exchange. The Z2 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip with 3GB RAM. The 5-inch display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080p, which is rare at this price.