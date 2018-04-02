Livemint: Business news, Budget News, financial news, current affairs and analysis of stock markets and Indian economy

Narendra Modi govt’s creative destruction
The Narendra Modi government’s aim is a radical right-wing revolution—in the economy, in society, in culture. The current disruptions are a symptom of that revolution
Rajiv Kochhar said he or his firm Avista Advisory Group does not have any business arrangements with Chanda Kochhar’s ICICI Bank, after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleged so on Twitter
CBI has questioned GMs and Deputy GMs of Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank—banks that received the fake PNB LoUs from Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi companies
Being a corporate lender, a questioning of the process of loan disbursement against one corporate group is bound to kindle doubts on the integrity of its sanctioning process
For now, Reliance Jio’s aggressive stance with regards to free content is clearly aimed at customer retention; monetization seems to be the last thing on its mind
Questions have been raised on ICICI Bank loans to Videocon, whose chairman Venugopal Dhoot had dealings with NuPower Renewables, founded by Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar
The funding from SoftBank and Alibaba values Paytm Mall, run by Paytm E-commerce Pvt. Ltd, between $1.6 billion and $2 billion
New project announcements by Indian companies rose in the March quarter from a 13-year low in December while the rate of stalled projects declined slightly
While keeping food prices low is seen as good economics, and it also benefits the poor, its adverse effect on farmers makes for bad headlines
Bharti Airtel shares have tumbled 27% from their November record and are now the worst performing on the Sensex, but more than 70% of analysts suggest buying the stock
The government said GST e-way bill rollout has been smooth with no technical glitches, about 2.59 lakh e-way bills for goods and were generated on 1 April
CDPQ president Michael Sabia on the next big growth wave happening in India and the corporate governance risks here, vis-à-vis other economies