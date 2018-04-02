 Livemint: Business news, Budget News, financial news, current affairs and analysis of stock markets and Indian economy
Avista founder denies business dealings with ICICI Bank

Avista Advisory Group was founded by Rajiv Kochhar, brother of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar.

Rajiv Kochhar said he or his firm Avista Advisory Group does not have any business arrangements with Chanda Kochhar’s ICICI Bank, after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleged so on Twitter

A sharp spike in the crude oil prices will also reverse the declining trend on inflation and put pressure on central and state governments to cut taxes on petrol and diesel. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

The reason behind the sharp spike in diesel, petrol prices

Bandhan Bank’s founder and MD Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. With Bandhan Bank shares closing at Rs468.30 on BSE on Wednesday, the bank is currently valued at Rs55,859 crore by its share price. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Bandhan Bank IPO turns early staff into millionaires

India almost doubled sales of electric vehicles in 2017, though they account for only about 0.1% of total new vehicle sales. Photo: AFP

Formula 1-inspired electric cars are coming to India, Australia

The chart shows diesel and petrol prices in a few countries in Asia as of 26 March.

How India’s diesel, petrol prices compare with its neighbours’?

If the government fulfils its Crop MSP promises in a bid to win rural votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there is a risk that domestic food prices may move in the opposite direction compared to global prices.

Food prices tread easy but political considerations are a risk

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, PSU bank stocks gain

Apple remains on track to become the first company to reach the market capitalization of $1 trillion. Photo: Reuters

Apple at 42: There is no slowing down the momentum

A supersonic parachute that will help Nasa missions to land on Mars, was successfully launched into the sky. Photo: Bloomberg

Nasa completes test launch of Mars landing parachute

Steve Smith during a press conference in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal. Photo: AFP

How the tragic story of an All Black explains Steve Smith’s predicament

Karnataka election 2018: Here’s everything you need to know about the big battle

Vietnam drag queens electrify Hanoi

Indian companies often prefer men over women in hiring

Indian companies often prefer men over women in hiring

Toyota, Suzuki in tie-up to sell each other’s cars in India

Toyota, Suzuki in tie-up to sell each other’s cars in India

Malala Yousafzai’s first visit to Pakistan after her fatal attack

Malala Yousafzai’s first visit to Pakistan after her fatal attack

Postcard News founder arrested for publishing fake news

Postcard News founder arrested for publishing fake news

