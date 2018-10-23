New Hyundai Santro launched: Price, variants and other details in 10 points

The new Santro is a tallboy concept that is aimed to target family oriented buyers.

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India today launched its family oriented hatchback with an eye on enhancing its presence in the small car market in India. The car, code named AH-2, is widely considered as the one that will mark the return of the once-popular Santro model. The price for the new Santro starts from Rs 3.89lakh and it will be Hyundai’s first new model in the small car segment after nearly six years. It is also Hyundai’s first new model after the 2015 launch of the Creta.

Here are the prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback

Santro Dlite(MT): Rs 3,89,900

Santro Era(MT): Rs 4,24,900

Santro Magna (MT): Rs 4,57,900

Santro Magna (AT): Rs 5,18,900

Santro Magna (CNG): 5,23,900

Santro Asta (MT): Rs 5,45,900

Santro Sportz(MT): Rs 4,99,900

Santro Sportz(AT): Rs 5,46,900

Santro Sportz(CNG): Rs 5,64,900

Here are some of the key facts about the new Santro car:

1. The new Santro will be wider and taller than the i10 model and will be powered by a petrol engine with options for factory-fitted CNG engines.

2. The new Santro is a tallboy concept that is aimed at family-oriented buyers.

3. It will also have automated and manual transmission options.

4. The new Santro will come packed with new-age technology features, including the segment-first 17.64 cm touchscreen audio video system. The multimedia system is equipped with smartphone connectivity.

5. The new Santro is built on a new platform along with the application of 63% advanced high strength steel, helping to achieve prominent static and dynamic stiffness with improved structural connectivity.

6. The new Santro offers a best-in-class AC along with first-in-segment rear AC vents for enhanced comfort of the passengers.

7. The new Santro is equipped with the most reliable 4-cylinder 1.1 litre petrol engine with low vibrations, superior performance and high fuel efficiency.

8. The new Santro will provide three-year/100,000 km warranty and three years roadside assistance. It will also offer the lowest cost of maintenance with a doorstep service facility.

9. With the new Santro, Hyundai will make the global debut of its in-house automated manual transmission technology (AMT).

10. The new hatchback will be produced in Chennai and shipped to Europe, Latin America and Africa.

The new Santro will be available in five variants-Dlite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The first three variants will be offered in the petrol MT configuration while the Magna and Sportz will get CNG MT and Petrol AMT powertrain options as well. Hyundai expects to manufacture 8,000-10,000 units of the new Santro each month, and achieve a 17% share of the domestic market this fiscal.