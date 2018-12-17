New Bajaj Platina 110 launched at a price of ₹49,197

Bajaj Platina 110 will compete with the likes of TVS Radeon, Hero Splendor, Honda CD110 Dream and Yamaha Saluto in the entry-level commuter segment.

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto today launched the updated version of Bajaj Platina 110 bike, priced at ₹49,197 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new version comes with various features like anti-skid braking system and tubeless tyres as standard fitment. “The Platina 110 now joins the highly successful existing Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to 100cc consumers,” Bajaj Auto president (motorcycle business) Eric Vas said in a statement.

The Bajaj Platina 110 is powered by the same engine that does duty on the Discover 110. The 115.5cc, air-cooled DTSI engine makes 8.6 BHP of power and 9.81 NM of torque—specs that are 0.7 BHP and 1.46 BHP higher than the 102cc engine powering the Bajaj Platina 100.

Compared to the Bajaj Platina 100, the Bajaj Platina 110 is 3mm longer at 2,006mm, and 7mm taller at 1,076 mm. The fuel tank capacity has dropped by 0.5 litres to 11 litres.

The Platina 110 is equipped with the so-called anti-skid braking to comply with safety regulations that come into effect from April 2019. While braking duties are handled by drum units at both wheels, Bajaj also sells a disc-variant of the same. Suspension duties are handled by a spring-on-spring unit with dual nitrox gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

Visually, the Platina 110 remains the same as the Bajaj Platina 100 as the latter recently received a cosmetic makeover. The bike will be available in three colour options—ebony black with grey decals, ebony black with blue decals and cocktail wine red. It will compete with the likes of TVS Radeon, Hero Splendor, Honda CD110 Dream and Yamaha Saluto in the entry-level commuter segment.