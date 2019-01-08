Rudratej Singh resigns as Royal Enfield president

During his stint as Royal Enfield president, Rudratej Singh oversaw the successful launch of the Himalayan and Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 models. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Rudratej Singh has resigned as Royal Enfield president with immediate effect, the motorcycle maker said Tuesday. Parent Eicher Motors’ chief financial officer Lalit Malik will take additional responsibility as Royal Enfield’s chief commercial officer.

Singh, who had joined Royal Enfield in January 2015 to lead the bikemaker’s commercial operations as president, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Royal Enfield owing to personal commitments, the company said. With this decision, he will cease to be the official media spokesperson for Royal Enfield with immediate effect.

During his stint, Singh led Royal Enfield’s commercial business—both in India and global markets—and oversaw the successful launch of the bikemaker’s Himalayan and Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 models.