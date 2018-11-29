Tata Motors’ JLR to lay off staff temporarily at UK plant

JLR said it would make changes to the production schedule at the Solihull plant. Photo: Reuters

London: Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is to reduce the workforce at its plant in Solihull, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move in the run-up to Christmas, it said on Thursday.

“The external environment remains challenging and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success,” it added in a statement.

It said it would make changes to the production schedule at the Solihull plant. About 500 of the factory’s 1,600-strong workforce could be affected at any one time through a two-week period.