Tata Motors’ JLR to lay off staff temporarily at UK plant
About 500 of the JLR’s 1,600-strong workforce at Solihull plant could be affected at any one time through a two-week period
Last Published: Thu, Nov 29 2018. 08 58 PM IST
London: Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is to reduce the workforce at its plant in Solihull, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move in the run-up to Christmas, it said on Thursday.
“The external environment remains challenging and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success,” it added in a statement.
It said it would make changes to the production schedule at the Solihull plant. About 500 of the factory’s 1,600-strong workforce could be affected at any one time through a two-week period.
First Published: Thu, Nov 29 2018. 08 49 PM IST
