Tata Motors, group firms working on electric car plans: Chandra

Tata Motors is working on developing prowess in the field of EVs.Photo:Reuters

New Delhi: Tata Motors is working closely with other group entities such as Tata Capital and Tata Power to create electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country, Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Thursday said.

In his new year address to over 7 lakh Tata group employees, Chandrasekaran said the group companies are engaging closely to work together where it makes business sense, to create new business approaches and differentiation.

“Tata Motors is leading the effort to develop an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in partnership with Tata Capital for financing and Tata Power for the charging infrastructure network,” Chandrasekaran said while citing examples of synergies between different group entities.

There are similar efforts underway in many areas including group loyalty programmes, payments, and shared services, he added.

Tata Motors is working on developing prowess in the field of EVs. The company participated in the tender floated by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd and has already completed the production of 250 cars.

It has also initiated the execution of second phase orders.

The company has created electric mobility business to capture opportunities arising out of new mobility trends and to bring organisational focus and alignment. The business is headed by Shailesh Chandra.