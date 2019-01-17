 Skoda launches Superb Corporate Edition at Rs 23.99 lakh - Livemint
Skoda launches Superb Corporate Edition at Rs 23.99 lakh

2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition comes with 1.8 litre petrol engine and various features including eight air bags and AFS function

Last Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 11 44 AM IST
PTI
2019 Superb Corporate Edition is priced at Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: Auto maker Skoda Auto India Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its premium sedan Superb priced at Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new trim -- Superb Corporate Edition comes with 1.8 litre petrol engine and various features including eight air bags, AFS (adaptive front-lighting system) function and 20.32 cm floating touchscreen display.

Besides the sedan comes with three zone climatronic air conditioning, with clean air function, which enables different temperatures to be set for the driver, the front and the rear passengers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 11 44 AM IST
