Top 10 used cars and their prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

A used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Swift will set you back by ₹ 4.4 lakh in Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg

With the festive season about to begin, many people will begin scouting the market for good deals on cars. While car manufacturers usually refrain from giving discounts on newly launched models, dealers tend to offer some freebies at their end to attract customers to new as well as old car models. But it’s possible that despite the freebies, the price tag may be holding you back, when it comes to your favourite car or model. In that case, you can take a look at the used car market in the country.

The used car market in the country is growing fast, and it is quite likely that you may get your favourite car model—which is not very old—at an attractive price.

Remember that a lot of people prefer used cars, despite having the money to buy a new one, because car is a depreciating asset. Also, a lot of first-time drivers prefer a used car for initial driving practice.

To help make your decision easier, we looked at a list of used cars compiled by OLX India, a classifieds portal. The list consists of used cars that are in maximum demand in the top car markets of the country—Delhi National Capital Region, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The list is derived from the search queries, interactions on listings and the ones marked sold by the ad posters on OLX between January and March 2018.

You can compare the price of your favourite new car at present with the current price of the same car bought in 2016 and 2017, and then decide which one you would prefer.

The list gives a sense of the aspirations of people out to buy a used car. The list not just includes smaller cars, but also includes popular sedans and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Buyers will find the list useful. But sellers who might be planning to replace their car this festive season too can refer to the list to get a sense of how much value their current vehicle could fetch in the market.

The top 10 best-selling used cars in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Honda City, Swift Dzire, Hyundai i10 Grand, Vitara Brezza, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai Xcent, Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai i20.