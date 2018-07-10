Porsche launches second generation 911 GT2 RS sportscar in India
Priced at ₹3.83 crore (ex-showroom), the most powerful model in Porsche’s 911 sportscar range is equipped with a 3.8 litre, six-cylinder, twin turbo engine producing 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque
Mumbai: German luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG introduced the second generation 911 GT2 RS sportscar, its most expensive model in India, in the country on Tuesday.
Priced at ₹3.83 crore (ex-showroom), the most powerful model in Porsche’s 911 sportscar range is equipped with a 3.8 litre, six-cylinder, twin turbo engine producing 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
The new GT2 RS, the first of three planned launches in India, can reach 100km/hour in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/hour.
The rear-wheel drive coupe, the first GT2 RS to be equipped with a double-clutch transmission, competes with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the Ferrari 488 Pista, and the McClaren 720S among others.
First Published: Tue, Jul 10 2018. 11 05 PM IST
