Porsche launches second generation 911 GT2 RS sportscar in India

Priced at ₹3.83 crore (ex-showroom), the most powerful model in Porsche’s 911 sportscar range is equipped with a 3.8 litre, six-cylinder, twin turbo engine producing 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque

Last Published: Tue, Jul 10 2018. 11 05 PM IST
Arushi Kotecha
The new Porsche GT2 RS, the first of three planned launches in India, can reach 100km/hour in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/hour. Photo: Bloomberg
Mumbai: German luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG introduced the second generation 911 GT2 RS sportscar, its most expensive model in India, in the country on Tuesday.

Priced at ₹3.83 crore (ex-showroom), the most powerful model in Porsche’s 911 sportscar range is equipped with a 3.8 litre, six-cylinder, twin turbo engine producing 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

The new GT2 RS, the first of three planned launches in India, can reach 100km/hour in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/hour.

The rear-wheel drive coupe, the first GT2 RS to be equipped with a double-clutch transmission, competes with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the Ferrari 488 Pista, and the McClaren 720S among others.

First Published: Tue, Jul 10 2018. 11 05 PM IST
Topics: Porsche AG Porsche 911 GT2 RS luxury sportscar Lamborghini Huracan Performante Ferrari 488 Pista

