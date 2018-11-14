Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT prices in India start at ₹2.34 lakh

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 at these prices is likely to unsettle KTM Duke 390 and BMW 310R and BMW G310GS in India.

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based motorcycle unit of Eicher Motors Ltd, let loose on Wednesday the proverbial cat among the pigeons by launching the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 at prices that pit the twins squarely against the KTM Duke 390 and BMW 310R and BMW G310GS in India. The Interceptor 650 at ₹2.34 lakh and the Continental GT 650 at ₹2.49 lakh are now the cheapest twin-cylinder motorcycles available in the country.

The KTM Duke 390 retails at ₹2.43 lakh, the BMW G310 R at ₹3.09 lakh and the BMW G310 GS at ₹3.59 lakh. The cheapest twin-cylinder motorcycles after the Royal Enfield 650 twins are the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF R3 at ₹3.35 lakh and ₹3.49 lakh, respectively.

All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Here’s a look at the on-road prices of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT:

Interceptor 650 and Continental GT: Technical specifications

Nestled in a double-cradle, steel tubular chassis designed by the UK-based Harris Performance, the all-new, oil- and air-cooled 648cc twin-cylinder engine powering the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 puts out 47 BHP at 7,100rpm at the crank and 52 NM of torque at 4,000rpm.

The engine was developed at Royal Enfield’s technology centre in Leicestershire, England, in collaboration with the firm’s UK staff at the new Bruntingthorpe facility and its team in Chennai.

Both the motorcycles are shod with 18-inch, 36-spoke aluminium alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres—100/90 at the front and 130/90 at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm conventional forks with 110mm of travel at the front and twin coil-over preload adjustable shocks at the rear.

ABS is standard equipment on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT as is a slip-assist clutch.

The visual differences between the two motorcycles lie in styling: the Interceptor is street-oriented—with its upright handlebars, flat seat and slightly rearset footpegs—while the Continental GT is the cafe racer complete with a humped seat and low clip-on handlebars.

The Continental GT 650 is slightly shorter in length than the Interceptor 650, which should make it more nimbler around town, on the highways and at the racetrack.

Colours and availability

The Interceptor 650 will be available in six colours—Orange Crush, Mark Three Black, Silver Spectre, Ravishing Red, Baker Express White & Red, and Glitter & Dust Chrome. The paint schemes for the Continental GT are Black Magic, Ventura Blue, Dr Mayhem Grey & Black, Ice Queen White and Mister Clean Chrome.

Bookings open tomorrow and test rides will be available in 120 cities shortly. Test rides are also available at Rider Mania 2018. Deliveries will start end-November for some places. Major volume of deliveries will settle by January 2019, says Overdrive.