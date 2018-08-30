Force Motors launches new Traveller bus with monocoque chassis

Force Motors managing director Prasan Firodia (right) and the company’s President Ashutosh Khosla at the unveiling of the Traveller Monobus. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Pune-based Force Motors Ltd has added a new model to its Traveller range of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), this one built on a monocoque chassis. Called the Traveller Monobus, the new bus is available in 33- and 41-seater variants and is aimed at corporates, fleet owners, tour and travel operators, the hospitality industry and school bus operators.

According to Force Motors, the Traveller Monobus is powered by a Mercedes-Benz-derived 3.2-litre common rail engine rated at 115 BHP of power and 350 NM of torque. A five-speed gearbox, bolstered by double-cone synchronizer rings for reducing friction losses, handles the drive chain duties. The clutch is tuned for the urban crawl. The bus is 800kg lighter than the competition, courtesy the monocoque chassis, imparting it a better power-to-weight ratio and fuel efficiency.

“The Traveller Monobus is a fully in-house effort of our R&D team, and I’m confident it will set new benchmarks in performance, comfort, reliability, durability and safety. Force Motors has applied for a number of patents on this product and process technology,” said Force Motors MD Prasan Firodia at the launch.

The monocoque chassis has allowed Force Motors to construct the Traveller Monobus with a low floor height—enabling easy ingress and egress—and a small turning radius without skimping on space inside. Force Motors claims the new bus is the only vehicle in its category with disk brakes on all wheels. Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) are standard.

The Traveller Monobus will be available in standard and school bus variants at Force Motors dealerships across the country during the upcoming festive season. Prices, however, haven’t been announced.